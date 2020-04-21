Bang Krasan Dredging Nears End

A canal dredging work along Bang Krasan in Ayutthaya, Thailand, is nearing its completion and is set to be wrapped up by April 30, the Bangkok Post reports. 

The project, inspected by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon yesterday, is about 98% completed.

Bang Krasan is a 2.2-kilometer canal in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district that channels some of the Chao Phraya’s water to Prem Prachakorn as it flows downstream towards Bangkok – slowing the massive run-off from the North which usually hits the capital when the rain begins to pick up.

The project is not only aimed at preventing floods in the capital, as it will also improve water transportation along Bang Krasan and Prem Prachakon.

 

