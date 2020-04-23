Iberia Parish Council OKs Coastal Plan

Image source: Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

The Iberia Parish Council, State of Louisiana, has passed a resolution that may go a long way in alleviating drainage and fisheries concerns in the parish, The Daily Iberian reports. 

The council voted unanimously to appropriate $5,000 from the GOMESA fund for costs related to the planning of the Coast Historical Hydrological Restoration Project.

According to The Daily Iberian, the project is in conjunction with the St. Mary Parish Levee District, St. Mary Parish Government, Port of West St. Mary, Consolidated Gravity District No. 1 and Port of Iberia to divert water away from both Iberia and St. Mary Parish.

The project itself would erect a coastal barrier between Burns Point and Marsh Island which could reduce drainage and possibly aid the fisheries industry in the area.

