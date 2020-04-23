West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Plan on the Table

zoom Image source: USACE

The USACE’s New Orleans District has prepared a Draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment #571 (SEA #571) titled “West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction Levee System St. Charles and St. John the Baptist Parishes, Louisiana” which is available for public review and comment.

SEA #571 discusses altering the levee alignment footprint as described in the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Environmental Impact Statement (2016 WSLP EIS) as well as adding to and modifying the associated levee alignment features described in the 2016 WSLP EIS and SEA #570.

Features being considered for modification include pumping stations, drainage structures, the borrow plan, and access roads, as well as the addition of a sand placement plan and a spoil bank gapping plan, and the option for the Non-Federal Sponsor to design and build part of the levee system, said USACE.

The 30-day public review and comment period for SEA #571 will begin on April 23, 2020 and end on May 23, 2020.