Litchfield Beachfill Plan Introduced

Property owners on the southern tip of Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, are seeking state and federal permits to pump up to 700,000 cubic yards of offshore sand along nearly a mile of beachfront, Coastal Observer informs.

The project, proposed by the Peninsula Property Owners Association, includes building a 6-foot tall dune along 4,000 feet of beach. The purpose of this work is to reduce storm damage, according to the association.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Charleston District and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control are taking public comments on the project, Coastal Observer reports.

Under the plan, the sand will be dredged from an area 1.5 to 4 miles offshore and pumped to the beach.

The work will be done outside the sea turtle nesting season “if practicable,” according to the application.

Comments can be made online at epermweb.dhec.sc.gov through May 15.