Blind Sodus Bay Dredging Starts

Image source: New York State Office of General Services

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner, RoAnn Destito, last week announced the start of dredging at Blind Sodus Bay in Wayne County as part of the State’s $15 million REDI Regional Dredging Project.

The initiative is addressing a backlog of projects at harbor navigation channels along the southern shore of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

The dredging is a significant aspect of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s $300 million Resiliency & Economic Development Initiative (REDI) to repair and build resiliency in communities recovering from damage caused by high water levels and flooding.

“Governor Cuomo knows how eager people will be to enjoy all the great outdoor recreational opportunities New York State has to offer once restrictions on activities are lifted, and the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus is minimized,” Commissioner Destito said. “We know boaters are looking forward to that day, and the dredging at Blind Sodus Bay will provide them with greater opportunities to access Lake Ontario. It will also help support the tourism-related economic activities this region of the state depends on.”

Following the successful completion of dredging at the first project site at Port Bay in Wayne County late last year, the Blind Sodus Bay project is expected to take from two to five days, depending on conditions at the site and the weather.

A longarm excavator operating from the shore will be used to remove approximately 1,300 cubic yards of sediment and woody debris, clearing the way for boats to enter and exit through a 150-foot-long navigation channel located at the east of a barrier bar that extends across the mouth of the bay.

The dredged material will be placed just east of the channel and will be used to help fill in shoreline areas eroded by previous high water levels.

 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Sarasota Beachfill Nears End

The Sarasota County portion of Manasota Key’s beach renourishment project is set to be completed within a week, ...

read more →

Emerald Isle Work Starting Soon

The Town of Emerald Isle and the Carteret County Shore Protection Office have informed property owners that beach ...

read more →

20 Dredging Sites Selected in NY

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the completion of the first round of dredging at Port Bay, the first of 20 ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Portsmouth Dredging in Early Feb.

Surveying and maintenance dredging of the HMNB Portsmouth is set to begin in early February, informs the ...

read more →

Parrett Dredging Project Starts

Maintenance dredging on the River Parrett downstream of Burrowbridge will start again this week, according to the ...

read more →

Gamuda JV Wins $227M Deal

A Malaysian-Taiwanese joint-venture firm, owned 70% by Gamuda Bhd, has won a $227 million contract to construct a ...

read more →

Wicomico River Work Starts Soon

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District has just announced that Wicomico River dredging operations are ...

read more →

IADC Seminar Starts in Mumbai

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has just announced that the 59th International Seminar ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 21 – 27, 2019). ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Surveying Lake Ontario Harbors

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo District employees from the Planning Management team have been out in ...

read more →

Repairing Missouri River Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $10.3 million construction contract to repair the ...

read more →

Little Sodus Work Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completed temporary measures to secure the west pier at Little ...

read more →

New Sand Arrives at Upham

The Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District contractor, Norfolk Dredging, began the latest work on the ...

read more →

Upham Beachfill Underway

The Upham Beach nourishment project is now underway, according to the Pinellas County latest update on the project. ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 13–19, 2019).   CCCC ...

read more →