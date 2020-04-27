PHOTOS: Dredge Goetz Getting Ready to Hit Upper Mississippi

Image source: USACE

Dredge Goetz, its crew of more than 50 men and women, support equipment and craft is continuing to march forward, getting everything ready to hit the Upper Mississippi in the next week and get to work keeping the river open for commerce.

Like most other activities, normal routines from past dredge seasons have been altered by COVID-19, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Paul District in their latest announcement. .

For the crew, prescribed social distancing guidelines will be followed, constant disinfecting will be a chore endured by many and the galley is finalizing a their process for food handling, serving and cleaning.

The Dredge Goetz maintains 850 miles of the Upper Mississippi River, 355 miles of the Illinois River and 24 miles of the St. Croix River.

Image source: USACE

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Conway Lake Project on the Way

A contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Paul District – Kaiyuh Services, LLC, of ...

read more →

McGregor Lake Project Kicks Off

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, has started the first phase of the McGregor Lake Habitat ...

read more →

ECSD650 Ready for Delivery

Damen Shipyards Group is ready to deliver another vessel – this time it is the electrically driven cutter suction ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Dragflow to Deliver New Dredger

Dragflow, an Italian producer of dredging equipment, announced today that their new massive dredge is about to be ...

read more →

Top Dredging Photos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular photos that marked the 2019 dredging season.   ...

read more →

Jadwin Completes 2019 Season

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District’s Dredge Jadwin has completed its 2019 season. During the 2019 ...

read more →

Open House on UMRR Pool 13

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Iowa Department of ...

read more →

Beaver Island Dredging on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District’s representatives met with partners from Iowa ...

read more →

$20.85M for 17 Coastal Projects

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has announced 17 projects totaling more than $20.85 million that will be funded ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Beaver Island Project Continues

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, said in their latest announcement that the works continue ...

read more →

Maintaining the Mississippi River

The Dredge Goetz crew continues to do what they do best – maintain the Mississippi River for navigation, the ...

read more →

Support for Emergency Dredging

Representatives Cheri Bustos and Darin LaHood recently wrote a letter with lawmakers from the Illinois and Iowa ...

read more →

Goetz Dredging Pool 16 in Illinois

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District has just announced that the 20-inch cutterhead dredge Goetz ...

read more →

USACE $4.7M Deal for LS Marine

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $4.7 million contract to LS Marine, Inc., of St. ...

read more →

Dredge Iowa Transits St. Louis

Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi River coordinated last Friday with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis ...

read more →