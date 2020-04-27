Sukhyi Estuary Dredging Tender Released

zoom Image source: USPA

The Chornomorsk branch of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) has released a tender for the Sukhyi estuary dredging works.

According to USPA, the Chornomorsk Sea Port Authority will select a contractor for the reconstruction of the operating water area of the 1st boot basin of the Sukhyi estuary in the port of Chornomorsk, in accordance with the project (5th phase of construction).

“The project envisages increasing the depth in the operational water area of berths No. 14,15,16,17 up to 15 meters with the volume of dredging works amounting to 662,650 cubic meters,” USPA announced.

The project will be carried out as part of the implementation of the Chornomorsk Sea Port Development Plan.

The tender offers will be accepted until May 18, 2020.

