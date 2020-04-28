Fountain Lake Dredging Project Continues

Image source: J.F. Brennan

Dredging has resumed on Edgewater Bay to remove the remaining material from the Bayside Water Ski Show area, informs the Shell Rock River Watershed District.

According to the officials, this will conclude Phase 1 of the multi-phased project.

The dredging contractor, J.F. Brennan, will then mobilize their equipment and begin Phase 2, Main Bay and Dane’s Bay, and reroute the pipeline through Bancroft Bay.

The work includes hydraulic dredging of approximately 604,000 cubic yards (with possible increase to 704,000 cubic yards at same per cubic yard price) of sediment, and operation of Confined Disposal Facilities (CDF) for sediment placement and dewatering.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Phoenix Lake Project on Display

Sealed proposals for the construction of the Phoenix Lake Preservation and Restoration Project will be received ...

read more →

Kissimmee Restoration Continues

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District is implementing additional navigation restrictions ...

read more →

Lake Seminole Project Underway

Pinellas County has begun the most important phase of the Lake Seminole Restoration Project. A county contractor ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Lindo Lake Project on the Table

The County of San Diego Parks and Recreation is seeking a permit from the Army Corps’ Los Angeles District to ...

read more →

Catley Supports Swansea Dredge

Member for Swansea, Yasmin Catley, is taking the fight for a permanent sand dredging in Swansea Channel to the New ...

read more →

Lake Zumbro Dredging Progresses

The Lake Zumbro dredging scheme in Rochester, Minnesota, is progressing according to schedule and is close to ...

read more →

Boost for Lake Seminole Project

Gator Dredging, a dredging contractor from Clearwater, Florida, is mobilizing a second dredger for the Lake ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 9-15, 2019).   ...

read more →

Dredging Begins at Winona Lake

The Indiana DNR’s Lake and River Enhancement program has awarded Winona Lake Preservation Association a grant for a ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Update on Fountain Lake Dredge

The dredging contractor, J.F. Brennan Company, Inc., conducted a survey of the Fountain Lake last Friday, September ...

read more →

Mirror Lake Dredging Project

﻿ Contractors Marine Ltd, a dredging company based in West Michigan, has just released this beautiful video about ...

read more →

'Kevin Zenke' in Lake Zumbro

J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. has just announced that their newest dredge, the shiny ‘Kevin Zenke’ is ...

read more →

Silver Lake Dredging Update

Washington County Planning and Parks Department has just released the latest update on the Silver Lake Dredging ...

read more →

Lake Seminole Work in Full Swing

﻿ Gator Dredging, a Clearwater, Florida, based dredging contractor, has just released this short video showing the ...

read more →

Lake Zumbro Dredge on the Way

The Lake Zumbro dredging project, located 12 miles north of Rochester, MN, is set to begin in the following weeks, ...

read more →