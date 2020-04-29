Annual Aberdeen Harbor Dredging Campaign Completed

Image source: Aberdeen Harbor

Aberdeen Harbor Board has completed its annual dredging program despite the impacts of COVID-19 and challenging weather conditions.

Yearly dredging is required to maintain essential water depth in North Harbor.

More than 54,000 cubic meters (in-situ volume) of material has been dredged from the harbor since mid-March, allowing vessels to sail in and out of the harbor safely.

Three specialized vessels have been used to undertake the work: UKD’s trailing suction dredger UKD Marlin, and bed-leveling vessel UKD Seahorse, and the harbor’s own hydrographic surveying vessel, the Sea Herald.

It’s particularly important for us to keep Aberdeen Harbor fully operational at this time,” said Scott Buchan, the Harbor’s Hydrographic Surveyor. “We are pleased that, despite the current circumstances, we have achieved our full dredging program. While we dredge at the harbor throughout the year, the annual dredging program is one of a port authority’s most important duties, and this is especially true this year.

According to Michelle Handforth, Chief Executive of Aberdeen Harbor, the completion of the dredging program is one of the many examples of the dedication and professionalism of our harbor employees, port users and customers.

 

