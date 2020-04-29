Dredging Kicks Off in Lancelin

Image source: Lancelin

Beaches at Lancelin, Perth, Western Australia, will be widened with the sand from the Department of Transport’s latest maintenance dredging campaign in the area.

Department of Transport (DoT) Maritime General Manager, Steve Jenkins, said that maintenance dredging, last completed in 2017, would restore channel depths and ensure safe navigation and access to the Lancelin Jetty.

“The $600,000 project will be undertaken over the next three months and see some of the dredged material placed on Grace Darling Beach, widening the coastline and enhancing the enjoyment of the area,” Mr Jenkins said.

It’s estimated that 15,000 cubic metres of sand will be dredged from the channels of which 10,000 cubic metres will be deposited on the beach south of the jetty and the remainder placed about one kilometre north of the jetty.

“Skippers operating in the area and people accessing the beach should be aware of the special safety arrangements implemented for the dredging and sand replenishment works. Sections of the beach may be temporarily closed to ensure public safety,” said DoT.

Mr Jenkins also said that testing had confirmed the dredged material could be deposited on the beach.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Port Solent Dredging Kicks Off

ML (UK) Dredging Ltd is about to begin a maintenance dredging operations in the Port Solent area. According to the ...

read more →

Buncrana Dredging Kicks Off

The annual spring shore based dredging operation at Buncrana Pier will take place between Monday, April 6, and  ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 24-March 1, 2020). ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Settlement Shores Work Kicks Off

The Settlement Shores canal dredging gets underway today, beginning cleanup operations at Regatta Cove, informs the ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 11 – 17, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 4 – November ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 28 – November ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 14 – 20, 2019). ...

read more →

Moyne River Dredging Kicks Off

Dredging operations on the Moyne River in Port Fairy, the Western District of Victoria, Australia, are set to begin ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 9-15, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (August 19 – 25, 2019). ...

read more →

Paraopeba River Dredging Begins

Vale, a global mining company headquartered in Brazil, has started dredging the tailings from Paraopeba River, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (June 3-9, 2019).   ...

read more →

Corpus Christi Dredging Kicks Off

The long-awaited expansion of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel is now officially underway. At a special ceremony ...

read more →

Assawoman Dredging Kicks Off

DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation has announced that dredging work on a lagoon adjacent to the Assawoman ...

read more →