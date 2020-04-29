Muskegon Breakwater Connector Works Remain on Schedule

Repair operations on the Muskegon South Breakwater Connector in Muskegon, Michigan will remain on schedule, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, announced yesterday.

Additional armor stone placement, demolition of the structure’s surface and placement of a new concrete cap are taking place this spring.

“The Detroit District has measures in place protecting our workforce from COVID-19, while ensuring continuity of operations,” said USACE in its announcement.

A contract for the work, in the amount of $1.6 million, was awarded to Muskegon’s Great Lakes Dock & Materials, LLC in September.

The repair work is on a portion of the breakwall that extends out to its elbow; the far end where the lighthouse stand is not under repair.