Dunedin Marina Dredging Set for June

Because of the dredging of shallow area, the Dunedin Marina boat ramp will close to the general public effective Friday, May 8, 2020.

The City of Dunedin reported that they will begin dredging the marina on Monday, June 1st, with staging in the parking lot areas possibly starting a week prior.

As reported, the boat ramp closure is necessary to allow for project preparation, staging and removal of boats from the marina basin. Annual boat ramp passes for 2020 will be extended for the same length of time the ramp is closed.

The City’s objective is to ensure that the dredge is completed as quickly as possible.

The contractual completion date for dredging is November 2, 2020, however the City has incentivized the contractor to encourage early completion.