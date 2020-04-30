Maintenance Dredging in Homer (AK) Done

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District has just announced the completion of maintenance dredging in Homer.

According to the Corps, the District completed maintenance dredging in Homer on Monday in the U.S. Coast Guard berth of the harbor.

We initially estimated that 3,500 cubic yards of material would be removed in this process but are expecting much more with the dredge scheduled to return in September to work in the entrance channel of the Homer Harbor,” the District said.

Maintenance dredging projects clear collected sand, silt and gravel from harbors to allow continued use of it by boats and vessels.

Alaska District works hard to ensure that military vessels, commercial and sport fishing boats continue to be able to use harbors in Alaska with dredging activities like these.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Harwich Dredging Underway

The Harwich Harbor maintenance dredging program, conducted by the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sospan ...

read more →

Changes Possible for Pool 6 Plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will be revising its recently published draft Mississippi ...

read more →

Klaipeda Dredging Wraps Up

The maintenance dredging operations at the liquified natural gas (LNG) floating storage and regasification unit ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Lowestoft Project Moves Ahead

Coastal Partnership East and contractors, the Water Management Alliance, are currently carrying out repair and ...

read more →

Boston Dredge Planned in Budget

With the release of the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2021 (FY21) for the Army Corps Civil Works program, the ...

read more →

Arnes Harbor Project on the Way

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has issued its Notice of Determination saying that the proposed Arnes Harbor Manitoba ...

read more →

TSHD Brisbane Busy in Gladstone

﻿ The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brisbane is in the Port of Gladstone area, getting ready to begin a ...

read more →

AUMD Dredge Design from C-Job

C-Job Naval Architects revealed its concept design of an Autonomous Underwater Maintenance Dredger (AUMD) today. ...

read more →

Full Utilization of the HMT Fund

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed by a recorded vote the Full Utilization of the Harbor Maintenance ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Kalama Dredging About to Begin

The Port of Kalama will begin its annual maintenance dredging at the TEMCO grain elevator berth on September 1st.   ...

read more →

USACE $4.7M Deal for LS Marine

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $4.7 million contract to LS Marine, Inc., of St. ...

read more →

Meeting on OC Shoaling

The USACE’s Baltimore District hosted a public meeting May 30 at the Worcester County Library – Berlin ...

read more →

Ocean City Meeting This Week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, will host a public meeting this week, May 30, to discuss and ...

read more →

All Set for Port of Weipa Dredge

NORTH Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) will soon begin maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa. Dredging ...

read more →

Hay Point Dredging Complete

Trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brisbane has now completed maintenance dredging works in existing ...

read more →