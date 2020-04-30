Maintenance Dredging in Homer (AK) Done

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District has just announced the completion of maintenance dredging in Homer.

According to the Corps, the District completed maintenance dredging in Homer on Monday in the U.S. Coast Guard berth of the harbor.

“We initially estimated that 3,500 cubic yards of material would be removed in this process but are expecting much more with the dredge scheduled to return in September to work in the entrance channel of the Homer Harbor,” the District said.

Maintenance dredging projects clear collected sand, silt and gravel from harbors to allow continued use of it by boats and vessels.

Alaska District works hard to ensure that military vessels, commercial and sport fishing boats continue to be able to use harbors in Alaska with dredging activities like these.