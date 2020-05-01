CSD Willem van Rubroeck Arrives in Poland

Image source: Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul Group’s largest cutter suction dredger (CSD) Willem van Rubroeck has successfully arrived at the Remontowa shipyard in Gdansk, Poland.

The trip on board of the semi-submersible transport vessel ‘Hua Yang Long’ took 2.5 weeks.

The vessel was unloaded offshore and then towed to the shipyard in the port of Gdansk where she will be further finished, said Jan De Nul.

JDN’s CSD was launched in August 2017 at the Uljanik shipyard in Croatia.

The delivery of the Willem van Rubroeck was planned for autumn 2018, but the construction and delivery of the vessel was delayed due to the reorganization and, later, bankruptcy of the shipyard.

Now, if all goes according to schedule, the new CSD will be ready for her first job in late 2020 or early 2021.

 

