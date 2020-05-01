Frederikshavn: Removal of Old North Breakwater Underway

Image source: Port of Frederikshavn

Removal of the old north breakwater has officially started, Port of Frederikshavn, Denmark, said in their latest announcement. 

The entire north breakwater incl. the breakwater head is to be removed in connection with the establishment of the new quay area by Østre Kaj, which is to create space for Orskov Yard’s new 180 metres long floating dock.

Orskov Yard’s new floating dock was launched earlier this week in Turkey, said the Port.

The floating dock is expected to leave Turkey mid-June, after which it shall arrive in Frederikshavn by the end of July or beginning of August.

