USACE Awards Final Contract for Herbert Hoover Dike

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, awarded the final contract for the cutoff wall required as part of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Herbert Hoover Dike (HHD), the earthen structure surrounding Lake Okeechobee.

The Corps awarded the contract April 30, 2020 for $41.4 million to Bauer Foundation Corporation from Odessa, Florida.

The contract calls for the construction of 4.1 miles of cutoff wall through the HHD embankment near Lakeport, Florida.

“The award of the final cutoff wall contract is a significant milestone toward reaching the goal of having Herbert Hoover Dike construction complete by the end of 2022,” said Tim Willadsen, Herbert Hoover Dike Rehabilitation Project Manager. “There is a lot of ongoing construction currently, which includes 10 culvert replacements and more than 35 miles of cutoff wall installation, including this last cutoff wall contract award.”

“So far, we’ve completed 21.4 miles of cutoff wall in Reach 1, finished the Reach 1 cutoff wall gap closure construction, replaced 18 culverts, and removed or abandoned 4 culverts,” said Willadsen.

Work on this project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2022.