VIDEO Markermeer Project by Boskalis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has just released this amazing video named ‘How we made our mark in the Markermeer lake’.

In March 2016, Boskalis started work on the first stage of one of the largest nature restoration projects in western Europe – Marker Wadden.

The project aimed to transform the ecologically impoverished Markermeer lake into a dynamic area rich in animal and plant life, through the creation of nature islands using sand, clay and fine sediment.

Building with Nature techniques played a key role in the project, said Boskalis.