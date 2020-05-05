West Belle Works Underway

Image source: CPRA

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) said in their latest announcement that the work is currently underway on the West Belle containment dikes.

This scheme is a part of the Terrebonne Basin Barrier Island and Beach Nourishment project which will construct approximately 1,100 acres of beach, dune, and marsh habitat on West Belle Headland, Timbalier Island, and Trinity-East Island.

The sustainable restoration of beach, dune, and marsh habitat in a highly eroded area of the Louisiana coast will bolster the comprehensive efforts to protect this fragile landscape, according to NFWF.

The West Belle Headland portion of the project will implement designs developed under a prior GEBF-funded project. Additionally, this proposal includes funding to enhance plans for the long term sustainability of the entire length of Louisiana barrier islands.

These islands/headland represent integral components of the Louisiana shoreline system.

The barrier system separates the Terrebonne and Timbalier Bay estuarine and coastal marshes and forested wetlands from direct assault by waves from the open waters of the Gulf, allowing them to continue to function as productive nursery areas for numerous species of commercially- and recreationally-important fish and invertebrates.

