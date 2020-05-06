Charter Contracting Wins Muddy River Deal

Image source: charter.us

Phase 2 of the Muddy River Flood Risk Management construction project in Boston and Brookline, Massachusetts, will be completed under the terms of a $36.5 million contract issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District.

The non-Federal sponsors for the project are the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the City of Boston, and the Town of Brookline.

Work will be accomplished by Charter Contracting Company, LLC of Boston, Massachusetts. Construction is scheduled to start on or about July 2020 and be completed in approximately 36 months.

The contract was awarded on February 26, 2020.

The overall project objective is to increase flood control through improvements to restrictive drainage culverts and by dredging accumulated sediment and removing invasive vegetation that is constricting flow.

Positive ancillary benefits include improved water quality and enhanced aquatic/riparian habitat within Muddy River; bank stabilization; landscape restoration in keeping with the Frederick Law Olmsted’s famed “Emerald Necklace” parklands; and enhancing the overall recreational use of parklands, said USACE.

 

