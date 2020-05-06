CPRA Webinar on Barrier Island Restoration

Image source: CPRA

Darin Lee, Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s Barrier Island Comprehensive Monitoring Program Lead, will host a presentation on barrier island restoration in coastal Louisiana today.

The presentation will focus on the long-term projections of island loss and the impact of various restoration projects on the coast.

Barrier islands are known as coastal Louisiana’s first line of defense against destructive storm surge. These islands are a unique composite of beach, dune, marsh, and sand flats that host a tremendous variety of fisheries and wildlife, including endangered species.

Barrier island restoration projects are designed to protect and restore the features unique to Louisiana’s barrier island chains.

Watch the presentation live here on Wednesday, May 6, at 10:00 am.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

West Belle Works Underway

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) said in their latest announcement that the work is ...

read more →

CPRA Decade of Restoration

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) will host a webinar named ‘Deepwater Horizon ...

read more →

Award for Whiskey Island Project

The team of Coastal Engineering Consultants, Inc. and GeoEngineers, Inc. has earned a National Recognition Award ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

CPRA Unveils Recipients of CSAP

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana (CPRA) has announced this year’s recipients of ...

read more →

CPRA Accomplishments in 2019

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has released its 2019 Year in Review outlining ...

read more →

Queen Bess Island VIDEO Update

﻿ The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has just announced the latest video update from ...

read more →

$6M for Levee Systems in LA

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) have announced a state ...

read more →

Cole's Bayou Project Completed

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) announced ...

read more →

Protecting Rockefeller Area

Construction is currently underway at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to add an additional mile of shoreline protection ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Queen Bess Work Progresses

The Queen Bess Island restoration project in Barataria Bay, conducted by Pontchartrain Partners, is in full swing ...

read more →

The FY2020 Partnership Fund

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is accepting proposals for the FY 2020 Conservation and ...

read more →

CPRA Event in Port Sulphur

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has just announced that their Coastal Connections ...

read more →

Grand Isle Deal Inked

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has signed a partnership agreement with the Grand ...

read more →

Queen Bess Project Starts This Fall

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has awarded the contract to restore Queen Bess ...

read more →

BOEM, CPRA Ink Two LA Deals

BOEM and the State of Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) have signed two agreements to ...

read more →