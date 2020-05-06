CPRA Webinar on Barrier Island Restoration

Darin Lee, Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s Barrier Island Comprehensive Monitoring Program Lead, will host a presentation on barrier island restoration in coastal Louisiana today.

The presentation will focus on the long-term projections of island loss and the impact of various restoration projects on the coast.

Barrier islands are known as coastal Louisiana’s first line of defense against destructive storm surge. These islands are a unique composite of beach, dune, marsh, and sand flats that host a tremendous variety of fisheries and wildlife, including endangered species.

Barrier island restoration projects are designed to protect and restore the features unique to Louisiana’s barrier island chains.

