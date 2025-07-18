CPRA terminating the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
July 18, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The State of Louisiana, through its Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), has reached an agreement with the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group to officially terminate the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project.

Photo courtesy of CPRA

The decision follows CPRA’s determination, as the Lead Implementing Trustee for the construction of the sediment diversion, that the project is no longer viable due to multiple factors, including costs, permitting concerns, and ongoing litigation.

Based on CPRA’s determination, the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group signed a resolution to reduce the project budget to match funding that has already been dispersed.

Originally planned as a large-scale restoration project, the sediment diversion was designed to reconnect the Mississippi River to the Barataria Basin, with the intention of rebuilding marshes in Plaquemines Parish. The project was approved for funding in 2023 through the Final Phase II Restoration.

However, CPRA determined that construction of the project as approved in the Final Plan is no longer viable at this time based on a totality of the circumstances, including the reasons stated above.

CPRA is now pivoting to reinstate the Louisiana Coastal Area (LCA) Medium Diversion Myrtle Grove with Dedicated Dredging project, which offers similar restoration benefits.

After years of planning and navigating significant legal and permitting challenges, we’ve made the difficult decision to terminate the Mid-Barataria project,” said CPRA Chairman Gordon “Gordy” Dove. “However, our commitment to coastal restoration has not wavered. We are now focused on advancing the Myrtle Grove project, which we believe will deliver similar benefits to rebuild and sustain our coast, in addition to numerous other Master Plan and Annual Plan projects.”

As part of the termination process, the authorized budget has been reduced from $2.26 billion to $618.52 million, reflecting funds already disbursed.

The resolution allows CPRA to use funds for activities related to closing out the project and requires monthly updates to the Louisiana Restoration Area Trustees. CPRA and NOAA will provide a final budget reconciliation once termination activities are complete.

Unused project funds will be available for future Deepwater Horizon restoration activities in the Louisiana Restoration Area through the restoration planning process and approval by the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group.

