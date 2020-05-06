Jan De Nul in 2019: Challenging Year for Dredging

zoom Image source: JDN

Jan De Nul Group has just released their business figures for the past year, saying that in line with previous years, 2019 remained a challenging year for international dredging activities.

Market conditions have not yet revived public and private investments. On the other hand, activity in the offshore segment increased significantly, said the company.

The civil engineering activities of the Group are holding up well, thanks to a strong real estate market in combination with some important projects on the infrastructure market. The environmental activities, the smallest branch of activity of Jan De Nul Group, remains stable.

In 2019, Jan De Nul Group was therefore once again able to exceed a total turnover of 2 billion Euro.

The EBITDA amounted to 342 million euro or 16.84% of our turnover, a great performance and in the leading group of the sector. Jan De Nul Group continues to distinguish itself from its competitors by its extremely strong balance sheet, with capital and reserves of over 2.9 billion euro and a solvency ratio of no less than 68%.

Furthermore, the group can boast a persistently strong liquidity position with a net cash surplus of 465 million euro, the company said.

Jan De Nul focuses on replacement investments in small and medium-sized dredging vessels: