First Electric 20-tonne Excavator in the Netherlands for Van Oord

Image source: Van Oord

Van Oord and Pon Cat recently signed the agreement to purchase the first fully electric excavator in the Netherlands.

By means of this investment and the deployment of this unique equipment on its infrastructure projects from May of this year, Van Oord is taking a new step towards reducing its CO2 emissions.

The 20-tonne excavator will be managed by Van Oord Grondstoffen.

I’m proud that Van Oord is the first company in the Netherlands to work with this unique electric heavy-duty excavator. The next twelve months will be used to gain experience with this splendid machine. Its deployment will contribute to our sustainability ambition,” said Marc Daan, Manager Van Oord Grondstoffen.

This Van Oord subsidiary is responsible for all activities related to dry earthmoving in the Netherlands and manages all dry earthmoving equipment.

 

