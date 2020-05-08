USACE Dredger Yaquina Busy in Eureka

Image source: USACE

Dredging operations are currently underway in the Humboldt Bay area, a natural bay and a multi-basin, bar-built coastal lagoon located on the rugged North Coast of California.

Under the project, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopper dredger Yaquina will spend several weeks working in the Eureka interior channel, in an effort to provide improved access and operations for a U.S. Coast Guard vessel docked there.

The improved depth will also make it easier for small craft vessels to safely navigate the area, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ San Francisco District in their latest announcement.

Image source: USACE

 

