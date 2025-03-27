USACE to begin Grays Harbor maintenance dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
March 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopper dredge vessels, Yaquina and Essayons, will next month begin Grays Harbor maintenance dredging project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Under the plan, the Yaquina will be dredging the outer harbor for approximately 13 days, while the Essayons will work in the outer harbor for approximately 24 days.

According to the Army Corps, all dredge work areas including the navigation channel, access lane, and target placement sites, need to be kept clear of fishing and crabbing activity and gear during the dredging.

The crews will work 24/7, in shoaled areas of the Bar, Entrance, Pt. Chehalis and South reaches. The project is set to be finished no later than May 30, 2025.

