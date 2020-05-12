Caminada Headland Marsh Creation Project Moving into Next Phase

The Caminada Headland Back Barrier Marsh Creation – Increment 2 (BA-193) project is moving into the next phase, officials announced on the CWPPRA website.

The project entails dredging suitable marsh fill material from designated offshore borrow areas to create an eight mile long stretch of marsh.

During the works, dredged material from the Gulf of Mexico will be pumped into open-water areas which will create 250 acres of back barrier marsh and nourish 293 acres of emergent marsh behind 4 miles of the Caminada Beach.

This will help reinforce Louisiana’s barrier islands and prevent coastal erosion.

The Caminada Headland is defined as the area south of Louisiana Highway 1 between Belle Pass and Caminada Pass.

The project is located directly behind Caminada headland beach east of Bayou Moreau and west of Elmer’s Island.

The $30.1 million contract for the Caminada Headland works was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) earlier this year.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

West Belle Works Underway

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) said in their latest announcement that the work is ...

read more →

Phil’s Cut Project Underway

Ducks Unlimited’s Phil’s Cut Marsh Enhancement Project is currently under construction in Terrebonne Parish.  This ...

read more →

GLDD Wins Deals Worth $71.6M

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has announced the receipt of several major dredging awards ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Louisiana Projects Get $30M Boost

Two NOAA-sponsored habitat restoration projects in Louisiana have been approved for $30 million in funding in 2020 ...

read more →

Protecting and Restoring LA Coast

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded over $1.6 million to the Louisiana Coastal ...

read more →

Cameron Creole Project Done

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has announced the completion of the Cameron ...

read more →

$6M for Levee Systems in LA

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) have announced a state ...

read more →

Cameron-Creole Job Nears End

Work is nearly complete on the Cameron-Creole Watershed Grand Bayou Marsh Creation project in Cameron Parish, the ...

read more →

Turtle Bay Dredging in Full Swing

Dredging work is now underway at the Northwest Turtle Bay Marsh Creation project, Louisiana Coastal Protection and ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

$24.8M for Wetlands Restoration

As part of their efforts to support resilient coastal communities, NOAA Fisheries Service is announcing the award ...

read more →

Barrier Island Projects Announced

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards outlined the details of a $160 million project to restore and nourish two ...

read more →

Officials Tour Dyke Marsh Project

Representatives from the Army Corps’ Baltimore District and Coastal Design and Construction Inc. last week ...

read more →

$24.8M for Coastal Restoration

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy has announced $24.8 million in grants from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric ...

read more →

BOEM, CPRA Ink Two LA Deals

BOEM and the State of Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) have signed two agreements to ...

read more →

Caminada Headland on ASBPA List

For the second time in recent years, the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has been ...

read more →