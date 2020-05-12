Caminada Headland Marsh Creation Project Moving into Next Phase

The Caminada Headland Back Barrier Marsh Creation – Increment 2 (BA-193) project is moving into the next phase, officials announced on the CWPPRA website.

The project entails dredging suitable marsh fill material from designated offshore borrow areas to create an eight mile long stretch of marsh.

During the works, dredged material from the Gulf of Mexico will be pumped into open-water areas which will create 250 acres of back barrier marsh and nourish 293 acres of emergent marsh behind 4 miles of the Caminada Beach.

This will help reinforce Louisiana’s barrier islands and prevent coastal erosion.

The Caminada Headland is defined as the area south of Louisiana Highway 1 between Belle Pass and Caminada Pass.

The project is located directly behind Caminada headland beach east of Bayou Moreau and west of Elmer’s Island.

The $30.1 million contract for the Caminada Headland works was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) earlier this year.