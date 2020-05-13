Making Townsville More Attractive for Car Carriers

Image source: Port of Townsville Limited

A new $2.5 million project to extend the secondary wharf at Berth 10 will make Townsville more attractive for car carriers, Port of Townsville said in their latest release. 

Townsville marine contractor Pacific Marine Group Pty Ltd (PMG) was successful in securing the contract to upgrade the important Roll on Roll off (RoRo) wharf extension for larger car vessels.  This work will support up to 26 jobs on-site including sub-contractors, said the Port.

The project includes cutting into the existing wharf, fabrication and installation of steel piles and construction of a concrete wharf deck.

Once completed, the secondary wharf will have a 55-metre extension to accommodate the stern ramps of car carriers. Some of the works will be landside while the rest will be conducted from tug/barge/crane units. Work has begun and is due to be completed in August, said the Port.

According to their announcement, the Berth 10 upgrade corresponds with the $193m Channel Upgrade project which is designed to allow bigger ships to enter Townsville from 2023.

