VIDEO Dredging Trench for Wind Farm by Herbosch-Kiere
Herbosch-Kiere nv, a company specialized in river, port, coastal and offshore projects, has just released this beautiful video of their barge Gaverland, taken during the dredging and backfilling works on a 350m trench in the shallow nearshore tidal zone at Courance beach in France.
The project is for the installation of two High Voltage Export Cables from the Saint-Nazaire wind farm.
The wind farm is an offshore wind project being developed in the Loire-Atlantique region in France.
It is owned by Eolien Maritime France (EMF), a joint venture formed in May 2016 between EDF Renewables (50%) and its subsidiary Enbridge (50%).