Cleaning Port Médoc marina by Dredge Yard auger suction dredger

May 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredge Yard’s Auger Suction Dredger 250 is currently at work cleaning the Port Médoc marina in France.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

Designed for precision and minimal disruption, this compact dredger is capable of operating under boats and walkways – without the need to remove most of them, the company said in its latest project update.

The auger head is mounted on a long front ladder equipped with hydraulic cylinders, allowing for accurate dredging up to 8 meters deep.

This operation highlights the ideal solution for shallow, tight, and sensitive environments where conventional dredgers can’t operate efficiently,” Dredge Yard concluded.

