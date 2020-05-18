VIDEO of the New Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

S.C. Ports Authority (SCPA) has just released this incredible video of the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal (HLT) – the country’s newest container terminal.

According to SCPA, the new wharf is over 80% complete as construction progresses on Phase One of the new container terminal.

The Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal is on track to open in March 2021.

Phase One will have a 1,400-foot wharf capable of handling up to 19,000-TEU vessels.

The wharf piles have been installed, and the concrete placement for the wharf deck is ongoing. The overall wharf work is now over 80% complete.