VIDEO of the New Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal

S.C. Ports Authority (SCPA) has just released this incredible video of the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal (HLT) – the country’s newest container terminal.

According to SCPA, the new wharf is over 80% complete as construction progresses on Phase One of the new container terminal.

The Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal is on track to open in March 2021.

Phase One will have a 1,400-foot wharf capable of handling up to 19,000-TEU vessels.

The wharf piles have been installed, and the concrete placement for the wharf deck is ongoing. The overall wharf work is now over 80% complete.

 

