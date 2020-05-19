All Set for Hawks Nest Dredging

zoom Image source: dredgingsolutions.com.au

A major dredging project will get underway next week in Hawks Nest to remove 120,000 cubic metres of marine sand from the eastern channel of the lower Myall River, Midcoast Council reports.

The Moira Parade boat ramp at Hawks Nest will be closed to the public on Monday, 25 May, as MidCoast Council’s contractors, Dredging Solutions, use the ramp to mobilize the dredge, pipeline and booster pumps.

The project will continue for 27 weeks with 20,000 cubic metres of sand being used to replenish Jimmys Beach, while the remainder of dredged material will go to the existing stock-pile at Winda Woppa.

“We dredge this section of the river intermittently, based on feedback from a number of local groups who regularly use that section of our river and this will result in improved navigation, while also having the added bonus of being able to assist with beach erosion,” explained Andrew Staniland, Council’s Coastal Management Coordinator.

“100,000 cubic metres of the dredge spoil will be pumped via a pipeline to Winda Woppa, where it will top up the stock pile that is needed for our Sand Transfer System, and the other 20,000 cubic metres will immediately provide a temporary sand buffer for ongoing beach erosion at Jimmys Beach.”

Council received a grant from the NSW Government’s Rescuing our Waterways Program, which covers half of the $1.7 million project cost, to support the delivery of the project.