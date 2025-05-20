Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Golden Beach coastal protection plan unveiled

Golden Beach coastal protection plan unveiled

Coastal Erosion
May 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Sunshine Coast Council is taking action at Golden Beach to protect the coastline and coastal communities from the impacts of climate change, as part of the Bribie Island breakthrough action plan.

photo courtesy of Sunshine Coast Council

The work is being done in stages and they are partnering with the Australian and Queensland governments to re-construct the seawall from Nelson Street to the TS Onslow Naval Cadets site in southern Golden Beach.

This includes a 208-metre rock seawall, concrete stepped wall, two staircases and integrated beach access ramp with added landscaping.

We’ll also reconstruct the damaged boat ramp at the Navy Cadets site, enhance the surrounding parklands, improve beach accessibility and the coastal pathway,” the council said.

Timeline of the program: mid-June to early December 2025, weather depending.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles