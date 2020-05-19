CSD Saibai Joins Woomera in Gladstone

Saibai, one of Hall Contracting’s cutter suction dredges, has recently joined Woomera in Gladstone where she is tasked with undertaking essential maintenance dredging and replacing piles in the Gladstone Marina.

The dredgers will remove sediment build-up and enable vessels to continue to navigate the marina safely, said Hall in their latest announcement.

The project, led by Gladstone Ports Corporation, will widen the waterway by about 100 meters and to further develop port facility area at Fisherman’s Landing.

The work is needed to create a greater passing distance between cruising vessels and berthed ships in the channel.

According to Gladstone Ports Corporation, the work is set to be completed in the second half of 2020.