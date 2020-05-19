Restoring Queen Bess Island WEBINAR

Image source: CPRA

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) will this week host a webinar named ‘Restoring Queen Bess Island’. 

During the webinar, CPRA and LDWF project managers Katie Freer and Todd Baker will present on the recently restored Queen Bess Island.

They’ll also discuss how coastal engineering and wildlife habitat expertise synergized to give new life to one of Louisiana’s most critical nesting grounds.

CPRA said that the main goal of this webinar is to take a deeper dive into this historic project, including how it came to fruition and how wildlife has responded to it so far.

Watch the presentation live here on Wednesday, May 20, at 2:00 pm.

