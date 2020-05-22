New Contract for the Missouri River Levee System

Image source: USACE

The Army Corps’ Omaha District has awarded a contract to AECOM Technical Services, Inc. of Los Angeles, California, to complete levee repairs on the Missouri River L-536 levee system north of Corning, Missouri.

According to USACE, the $8.74 million project will close the remaining breaches and make final repairs on the L-536 levee system.

The L-536 system is the last remaining Missouri River levee damaged by the March 2019 flood event in need of full repair.

The team has been working hand-in-hand with the L-536 levee sponsor and stakeholders since last summer to develop the best solution for repairing this damaged levee system, which included making an informed decision to delay repairs to allow for more time to coordinate real estate needs with local landowners and stakeholders,” said Brent Cossette, project manager for the Omaha District Systems Restoration Team. “The team also worked through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to get this contract awarded, which is a significant milestone for everyone involved. The team will now turn its focus to repairing the upper end of the levee system while the plan is finalized for repairing the lower end of the system.”

There are more than 350 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, and tributaries that experienced significant flood damage since March 2019.

Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair of the levee system efforts will take an extended period of time to complete.

 

