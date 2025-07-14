Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredger MEUSE RIVER undergoes massive overhaul

Vessels
July 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

DEME’s dual-fuel hopper dredger MEUSE RIVER recently underwent a massive renovation project at BLRT Repair Yards Klaipeda.

Photo courtesy of BLRT

The aim of this comprehensive maintenance program, which combined traditional ship repair with modern technology, was to keep the vessel in prime condition for demanding dredging projects for years to come.

The project included hull treatment, structural repairs, machinery and propulsion overhauls, safety upgrades, and extensive maintenance of dredging, piping, and electrical systems.

Thanks to the careful planning and teamwork, the MEUSE RIVER is once again ready to shape harbors, deepen channels, and keep maritime trade flowing – just like the river she’s named after.

