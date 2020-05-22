Royal IHC Receives Order for Innovative CT Cutter Heads

zoom Image source: IHC

Royal IHC has received an order for one of their new CT cutter heads with its innovative teeth technology.

This 70CT cutter head is a heavy and robust piece of equipment with a total weight of almost 30 ton and is perfectly suitable for the hard soil that it will be applied in.

Unique about this type of cutter head is that its body, including backing ring and hub, is cast as a single piece.

It is fitted with the CT cutter teeth system that has been developed together with IHC’s partner, the German foundry SHB.

The shape and design of the teeth and locking system has been tested on the smaller cutter head (40CT) that is operating in the Middle East presently.

The experience and feedback from IHC customer about the cutter system is very positive and cutting production has increased significantly, the company reported.