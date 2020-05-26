CEDA: Spotlight on turbidity limits
The latest CEDA Information Paper is discussing crucial concepts for setting turbidity limits, which allow for cost-effective dredging operations and also protect the environment.
“In 2016, the CEDA Environment Commission (CEC) conducted a survey, of companies and organisations working with dredging, to investigate which environmental turbidity limits existed for dredging projects, how they were set, and how the environmental limits affected the projects financially and operationally. Interestingly, the survey showed that compliance monitoring contributed about 1–5%, on average, to the cost of the dredging project,” CEDA said.
Respondents indicated that they understood and supported the need for environmental turbidity limits. According to CEDA, they didn’t necessarily think that the majority of the limits were scientifically or environmentally based. Limits varied regionally, and by project, but rarely seemed to be linked to local sensitive receptors.
Taking into account the generally high costs of compliance monitoring, and the environmental risk that a limit might not be set incorrectly, the CEC raised the question: Is there a need for guidelines on how to set realistic and effective environmental turbidity limits for dredging?
The resounding reply was “yes”, so the CEC set up a working group to look at the issues and produce a paper.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 6 months ago
New CEDA Guidance Paper Available
The Central Dredging Association (CEDA) has announced the release of a new CEDA guidance paper by it...Posted: 6 months ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
All Set for CEDA Dredging Days
CEDA Dredging Days 2019, the flagship conference of the Central Dredging Association (CEDA), will be...Posted: 6 months ago
-
Posted: 7 months ago
Turner Designs Presents Turbidity Plus Sensor with Lower Detection Limit
Turner Designs, a California based provider of sensitive fluorometers for environmental and industri...Posted: 7 months ago
-
Posted: 7 months ago
CEDA: Energy Efficiency of Dredging Activities
The Central Dredging Association (CEDA) WG Energy Efficiency is well on track with its paper titled:...Posted: 7 months ago