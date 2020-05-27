Boskalis wins two contracts in Finland

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has won two dredging contracts in Finland with a combined contract value of EUR 32 million.

The contracts were awarded by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, the Port of Helsinki and the City of Helsinki.

In the Port of Helsinki, Boskalis will deepen de Vuosaari fairway and harbor basin from eleven to thirteen meters and utilize a part of the dredged material for the development of Helsinki’s Hernesaari area, which is close to the center of the city.

The activities are set to begin immediately and due to be completed by the end of 2021.

‎For the harbor deepening scope a volume of one million cubic meters of clay and moraine material will be dredged and 0.8 million cubic meters of rock will be removed from the seabed by means of drilling and blasting.

Part of this material will be transported by vessel to the Hernesaari area and reused for the reclamation of 6 hectares of land on which offices and residential housing for 7,000 people will be developed in the coming years.

For these activities Boskalis will deploy a variety of specialized dredging equipment including two large backhoe dredgers, a grab dredger, a drilling barge and various hopper barges.