Despite the many coronavirus restrictions, dredging works at the Świnoujście – Szczecin fairway in Poland have got off to a flying start, DEME Group reports.

Together with their joint venture partner Van Oord, DEME is responsible for the design and execution of the construction and dredging works for the adaptation of the fairway.

“As always, the safety of our people comes first so with strict health and safety measures in place we successfully mobilised for the project, which went very smoothly thanks to our partnership and close cooperation with our client, the Maritime Office in Szczecin,” said DEME.

Already more than 1 million m³ of material has been dredged.

The fairway currently has a depth of 10.5 m and will be deepened to 12.5 m enabling the port of Szczecin to handle vessels with a much deeper draught.