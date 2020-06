Hansel Marine, a Chinese manufacturer of dredgers and dredging equipment, successfully completed the construction of a new Booster Boat 350 and delivered this piece of equipment to Tai Lake last month.

Image source: Hansel

The Booster Boat 350 is a customized design product, complied with Chinese ZC regulations and Chinese Shipbuilding Quality Standard (CSQS).

The boat is equipped with one 2500m3/h dredge pump driven by diesel engine.

According to Hansel, discharge length for transferring clay, silt or fine sand will be 2000 meters. Two spuds are fitted at bow and stern of the boat to ensure the stability of the boat during operation.

Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, Hansel overcame many difficulties and finally finished the construction on time.

The boat will be operating in Tai Lake area in South-East of China.