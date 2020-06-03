Baltimore maintenance dredging video
- Infrastructure
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. is on location at Baltimore Harbor for annual maintenance dredging.
The work is part of the regular maintenance of the multiple channels that go from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia all the way into Baltimore Harbor.
Each year, the Maryland Department of Transportation Port Administration (MPA) and the Army Corps work together to maintain safe navigation for vessels going in and out of the Port of Baltimore.
On average, 4.7 million cubic yards of sediment must be dredged every year to maintain safe navigation.
Check out this beautiful video of the Baltimore maintenance dredging operations.
