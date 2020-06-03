St Kilda Marina dredging kicks off
- Infrastructure
Victorian Regional Channels Authority (VRCA) has just announced that maintenance dredging works are underway at the entrance of St Kilda Marina, Melbourne.
According to the announcement, dredging works will be carried out by a cutter suction dredge.
St Kilda Marina confirmed the story saying that the dredge is dredging the silt at the entrance to the marina.
Please observe dredge operator signal and use caution when entering and leaving the marina, the officials said.
Dredged material will be deposited on the adjacent beach, north of the marina entrance.
If all goes according to schedule, the dredging works will be completed within 7-10 days.
