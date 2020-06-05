Lorain Harbor breakwater work progresses

The repairs works on the Lorain Harbor breakwater, conducted by Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC, are going strong.
The breakwater is the first line of defense for lake-front communities against the powerful Great Lakes, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, in their latest release.
Under the repair plan, the contractor will complete the 2017 cell repair, consisting of a 50 linear foot void with a stone base and vertical sheet pile on top.
The $2.1 million contract was awarded to Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC back in September. The repairs are anticipated for completion by the end of the 2020 construction season.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 14 days ago
Lorain Breakwater Repairs Underway
Construction work to repair the Lorain breakwater located in Lake Erie in the Port of Lorain, Lorain...Posted: 14 days ago
-
Posted: 24 days ago
Muskegon Breakwater Project Progresses
Great Lakes Dock and Materials has been making good progress in Muskegon, Michigan this spring – rep...Posted: 24 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Muskegon Breakwater Connector Works Remain on Schedule
Repair operations on the Muskegon South Breakwater Connector in Muskegon, Michigan will remain on sc...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Boston Harbor Dredging Included in the Budget
With the release of the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2021 (FY21) for the Army Corps Civil Work...Posted: 3 months ago