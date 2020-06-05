Lorain Harbor breakwater work progresses

The repairs works on the Lorain Harbor breakwater, conducted by Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC, are going strong.

The breakwater is the first line of defense for lake-front communities against the powerful Great Lakes, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, in their latest release.

Under the repair plan, the contractor will complete the 2017 cell repair, consisting of a 50 linear foot void with a stone base and vertical sheet pile on top.

The $2.1 million contract was awarded to Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC back in September. The repairs are anticipated for completion by the end of the 2020 construction season.

