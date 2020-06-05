New Bedford Port Authority’s Phase V dredging project underway
- Environment
Dredges are hard at work on the environmental cleanup of the New Bedford Harbor Superfund site in Massachusetts, reports the Foth.
The New Bedford Port Authority’s Phase V dredging and CAD Cell No.4 project includes cleanup of approximately 3,000,000 square feet of New Bedford’s Lower Harbor area.
Thanks to Foth’s design and construction management expertise, the dredging will remove approximately 450,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediments and construct CAD Cell No. 4 to provide additional disposal capacity for future environmental cleanup/dredging projects.
The Port of New Bedford and the Town of Fairhaven are managing one of the most significant dredging projects in the history of the New Bedford/Fairhaven Harbor.
The Phase V Dredging Project is complementary to the work the EPA has done since the 1990s to clean up the harbor under the Superfund Program.
Once the project is complete, the area where the new CAD cell is located will be capped with clean sandy material and will be one of the cleanest in the harbor.
