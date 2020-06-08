Mike Hooks wins Matagorda dredging contract

Mike Hooks LLC, of Westlake, Louisiana, has won a $7.9 million firm-fixed-price contract for a pipeline maintenance dredging project in Texas.
Bids were solicited via the internet with four received, reports the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
Work will be performed in Matagorda, Texas, with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2020.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity.
Under the official plan, schedule 1 will consist of maintenance dredging the Matagorda Ship Channel of approximately 2.4 million cubic yards of material.
Option 1 is for an additional 1 million cubic yards and option 2 provides for dredging the Calhoun Port Authority Docks.
Period of performance is 142 days.
