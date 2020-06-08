Port Of Rauma expansion continues

According to the port officials, a new contract for the next extension project at the Port Of Rauma has been signed with Terramare Oy.

The project to expand the Rauma port field facilities in Ulko-Petäjäs continues.

Phases 2 and 3 of the expansion area have just been completed and the next phase, the Petäjäs 4 project will start in early October.

Hannu Asumalahti, CEO of Rauman Satama Oy commented, “In the spring of 2016, we launched a major investment, a fairway deepening and a container terminal, which included the Petäjäs Phase 1, which was completed two years ago, and Phases 2 and 3 are now ready to be handed over to users. Petäjäs 4, which will start now, will be completed in the summer of 2021.”

According to Asumalahti, the new space will bring completely new activities to the port area and thereby increase jobs and activity in the Rauma region.

The total cost estimate of the project is approximately EUR 18.5 million, of which the contract to be started now will account for approximately EUR 16 million.

Hannu Tomper, CEO of Terramare Oy, added that the Petäjäs 4 contract is important for Terramare Oy and just right for versatile equipment.

“We will start mobilizing the equipment at the beginning of October and we will use our dredger Kahmari 2 and four of our towed cargo vessels for dredging. Quarry backfilling is done in collaboration with local contractors. We strive to ensure that the disruption caused by dredging and quarrying is kept to a minimum for port operations.”