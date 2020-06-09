Next round of Ouse Washes works
- Operations & Maintenance
Work is now under way on the fourth year of a five-year project to raise the banks of the Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir, informs the Environment Agency.
Works on the Ouse Washes project started in 2017 at Welmore Lake Sluice and Sutton Gault.
This summer’s works will take place at Welney and in areas between Earith and Mepal.
It will see clay material imported from local quarries to raise the crest level of the Middle Level Barrier Bank.
In order to minimise the impact on the environment on and around the Washes, work has to be completed by 31 October.
