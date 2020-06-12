USACE to discuss American River erosion protection plans

The USACE Sacramento District and Central Valley Flood Protection Board will co-host a virtual public meeting June 15 to discuss the draft environmental documents related to proposed erosion work along the lower American River in Sacramento.

The draft supplemental environmental assessment/environmental impact Report for American River Contract 1, which was released for public review on June 5, analyzes the impacts associated with a proposed 5,500-foot-long bank stabilization project along the American River from Glenn Hall Park to just past the H Street Bridge.

The document primarily addresses project modifications and refinements that have occurred since the publication of the American River Common Features General Re-evaluation Report final environmental impact statement/environmental impact report in January 2016.

As part of the 45-day public comment period, the Corps and CVFPB will host a virtual public meeting on Monday, June 15 from 4-5 p.m.

Access to the virtual public meeting will be available via the web and phone-in, and will allow the public an opportunity to learn more about the proposed project, ask questions of project leaders, and submit comments, said USACE.

Meeting Details:

Monday, June 15, 2020 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Instructions for web access and phone-in are available at the American River Common Features project webpage at www.sacleveeupgrades.com