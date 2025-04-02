CEPD hosts public hearing on beach renourishment project

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
April 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Captiva Erosion Prevention District (CEPD) will hold a public hearing on the tentative apportionment at the board’s meeting on April 7 at 3 p.m. at the Captiva Civic Center on Captiva.

“(The) CEPD is organizing and preparing this tentative apportionment for a beach renourishment project scheduled to begin in the summer,” the officials said.

The project will consist of placing about 800,000 cubic yards of fill along 4.85 miles of shoreline and the rehabilitation of the existing dunes along the island’s Gulf shoreline between Redfish Pass and Blind Pass.

Designed to last beyond eight to 10 years, it is set to provide the necessary renourishment to counteract critical erosion of beaches, properties and shorelines from the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The CEPD continued that the cost of the project will be paid, in part, through special assessments imposed against properties benefited by the project.

The tentative assessment is based on an estimated project cost of $26.67 million.

Also, the tentative assessment assumes an estimated Florida Department of Environmental Protection cost share of 21.07% and an estimated Lee County cost share of 29.45%.

